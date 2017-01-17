Park Board to make final decision on Scovill Golf Course

January 17 – After several months of careful consideration and research, the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners could vote on Scovill Golf Course’s future Wednesday.

At their Park Board of Commissioners meeting tomorrow (Wednesday), the board is set to discuss and take action on Scovill Golf Course.

“They’re going to review some of the material we reviewed at the golf focus group,” Park District Executive Director Bill Clevenger says. “I think they will discuss that material and all the material from the focus group meeting and then I think they’ll make a decision based on that information going forward.”

Golf has been struggling nationwide and the Park District has been trying to decide if Decatur can sustain three public courses along with several private courses. Many of the board members indicated they would like to keep Scovill around, if at all possible.

A major concern about Scovill is its aging irrigation system. The board previously learned it would cost around $725,000 to replace the system.

The Park Board of Commissioners meets at noon Wednesday, January 18th at the district’s administration office.

