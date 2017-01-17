Mt. Zion discusses Broadway reconstruction

January 17 – The Village of Mt. Zion is looking forward to a number of projects in 2017, including a large project to reconstruct Broadway and improve the intersection of Broadway and West Main St.

At their Monday night meeting, the Village Board of Trustees discussed the plan with Village Administrator Julie Miller. Broadway is frequently used by drivers on W Main Street who are trying to get to Rt. 121. The project would be eligible for federal dollars, with the Village paying for 20 percent of the project, plus the costs of engineering.

“This is one of the few streets that qualifies for federal money,” Miller explains. “This is a collector street that connects a county highway with state Highway 121. It gets a lot of traffic and connects our other streets.”

The Village is part of the Decatur Urban Area Transportation System (DUATS). Each member submits projects for federal money and the group decides where the funding goes when it’s available. The Broadway project would cost upwards of $2 million.

Part of the project includes redoing the intersection of Broadway and W Main Street. Drivers on Broadway trying to turn onto Main have their view blocked by the Police Department. Vehicles on Main are not required to stop at the intersection.

“You have to pull out so far that your nose is practically hanging out into Main Street,” Miller says. “And you’re definitely hanging over the crosswalk. You’re going to hit anyone in the crosswalk.”

Miller is proposing the intersection becomes a four-way stop. It is the most cost-effective option, will improve safety, and will also improve the flow of traffic, Miller said. The Village is also considering adding a 25 mph speed limit on Broadway. It’s currently not posted, so by default it is 30 mph.

The Village is now waiting on environmental studies to be completed. Miller hopes the final design is completed so they can get the project out for bid this July. But she’s not sure the village will have the studies back in time.

The Village is also facing a number of sidewalk improvement projects. Miller says they are mandated to make all of their sidewalks ADA accessible. That project is in the early stages of planning.