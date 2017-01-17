Manar gives update on school funding reform

January 17 – State Senator Andy Manar gave an update on what the school funding commission has been up to and where he believes the commission needs to be in the next few weeks.

Last summer, Governor Bruce Rauner created a bipartisan commission tasked with coming up with an appropriate idea for school funding reforms and how the state issues money to schools. Manar feels the creation was a positive step forward and that they’ve had good conversations but also admits that they haven’t turned over any new material.

Manar says he doesn’t think the commission has yet unearthed an easier way to accomplish school funding reform in the state.

“I think it’s as difficult today as it ever has been since we started this conversation in the Senate,” says Manar. “Nonetheless, I think the commission has served a valuable purpose in bringing both parties and chambers together.”

Manar says there seems to be an unanswered question to what the goal of the commission is. He says Governor Rauner asked for a bill from the commission before February 1 of this year. About a month ago Manar says the commission had a discussion about producing specific framework for the bill. He says as of a couple weeks ago that language turned into having “loose framework” and continued discussion. Manar was not in favor of this.

“If we can’t get this job done before February 1 then we should all agree that the least equitable system in the country is going to continue,” says Manar. “Since then there’s been a renewed effort of having a bill drafted and filed either before February 1 or shortly after to coincide with what’s happening in the Senate to a larger degree about advancing a balanced permanent budget along with a package of other bills.”

Manar says now the challenge is putting that into writing and translating it to a piece of legislation. He says SB1, the first piece of legislation filed in the Senate, has been reserved for that agreement

“I think that’s important because it underscores the Senate’s continued commitment to finally pass a major overhaul of school funding in the state for the first time in around 21 years,” says Manar.

The commission is in a meeting today and will continue to meet at least once per week to try and have legislation ready by February 1.