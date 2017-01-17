Demographics Now training today at Mt. Zion Library

January 17 – You can become more familiar with Demographics Now today at the Mt. Zion Library.

The Decatur Public Library, Forsyth Public Library and Mt. Zion Public Library joined forces to offer Demographics Now, an online business and residential reference tool.

Demographics Now provides detailed demographic data on more than 20 million active and twelve inactive businesses, and 206 million consumers. The tool is designed with an intuitive interface, interactive mapping tools and comprehensive data. The resource makes it easy for all types of researchers to collect, analyze and act upon information all from a single location.

An introduction session to Demographics Now is at the Mt. Zion Library from noon to 1:30 p.m. and then again from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.