Davis to attend President-Elect Trump’s inauguration

January 17 – U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis wasn’t crazy about the idea of President Trump last summer and now he’ll be attending the President-Elect’s inauguration this Friday.

Davis withdrew his support of Trump in October after the release of the now infamous bus conversation with Billy Bush. He withdrew his support of Trump at that time saying, “My wife and I decided as parents that it’s unacceptable to hear those ‘locker room’ comments.”

Davis has a teenage daughter and twin teen boys. At the time Davis said the comments hit home because of his young children and that part of his job is going to college campuses to talk about reducing college assaults.

Davis has since become lenient of the President-Elect and even praised Trump for his cabinet selections.

In 2012, Davis had the opportunity to see President Obama be sworn in and is excited to attend his second inauguration.

“I’m excited we’ll have a Republican President in Donald Trump and a unified Republican government,” says Davis. “To be able to see the excitement of this new President first hand is something I’m really looking forward to.”

President-Elect Trump will be sworn in this Friday, January 20 outside the U.S. Capitol.