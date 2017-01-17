Council to vote on sewer repairs, energy-efficient street lights

January 17 – Tuesday night the Decatur City Council will take up a vote on starting a few large-scale sewer repair projects and they’ll also vote on replacing street lights with a more energy-efficient option.

A consent order from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that will require the city to do about $30 million in sewer repair and replacement work is still pending. However, the city is getting started on a few areas they know need attention. Tuesday night the council will vote to hire SAK Construction – the lowest of eight bidders – to handle the 7th Ward Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

“This was definitely a part of the USEPA discussion and this work was going to happen absent the EPA discussion,” City Manager Tim Gleason says. “These are big projects – very costly projects, but things that we know needed to be done. We aren’t putting them off anymore and we are anxious to get started.”

The 7th Ward Sewer is a critical sewer that serves the west side of the City. The project would include the rehabilitation of approximately 22,350 feet of sewer and 100 manholes. SAK’s bid was just shy of $8 million to complete the project. Gleason was happy to see the bid is $2 million less than the engineer’s estimate.

The council will also vote on hiring engineering and inspection services for the separation of the Nelson Park Neighborhood sewers. The proposed agreement with Blank Wesselink, Cook & Associates, Inc. would have a cost not to exceed $318,985.

Gleason will also be presenting an opportunity for the city to save money on energy costs. During a study session, the National Retrofitting Group, LLC will introduce a plan to replace city-owned street lights with energy-efficient heads.

“Of the 10,000 exterior lights that we have in the City of Decatur, 1,000 are truly owned by the city,” Gleason explains. “It’s an opportunity to save upwards of 65 to 80 percent in energy savings.”

Gleason promises the new light heads will not diminish the light. Rather, it’s a more pure light and it’s more directional. It would cost $800,000 to replace the 1,000 lights. $300,000 would be covered by a grant Gleason secured from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. He anticipates the $500,000 would be made up for quickly.

“We estimate a return on investment in three short years,” he says. “After that, the energy savings is money in the city’s pocket.

In order for the city to be eligible for the grant, the project must be completed by May 31, 2017. If the council expresses interest, Gleason hopes to have it back on the agenda for a vote soon.

The Decatur City Council meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center. The meeting was moved to Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.