City announces road closures for repair work

January 17 – The City of Decatur will be repairing two roads this week, causing them to be closed to through traffic.

City crews are working in the 2200 block of South Forest Crest Driver between St. Louis Bridge Road and West Alice Lane today through Thursday, January 19. The road will be closed to through traffic until approximately 5 p.m. Thursday. Residents will still have access to their homes in the area.

Crews are also working under an emergency repair order at East Willard Street between South Jasper Street and South 16th Street today through Friday, January 20. The road will be closed to through traffic until approximately 4 p.m. Friday. Residents will still have access to their homes in the area.

The City of Decatur asks that you slow down and use extreme caution when approaching these areas. Officials encourage you to seek an alternate route around the roadwork.