Richland official offers reaction on cuts

January 16 – One Richland Community College official is offering comment following the news that five high-level positions are being cut.

The college announced Friday that it is eliminating its Chief of Staff, Lisa Gregory, Director of Human Resources, Richard Gschwend, Vice President of Economic Development and Innovative Workforce Solutions, Dr. Douglas Brauer, and two positions in its Duplication Center. The college says enrollment has decreased over the years, as has the amount of funding they get from the State of Illinois. That has resulted in the need for cost-cutting measures.

Gregory will stay in her position until February 28, though she will work from home. She says she values her 10.5 years at Richland and hopes to remain in Decatur.

“I would like to take the many people who have reached out to offer kind words of support,” Gregory commented. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my career, whatever that may bring. My hope is that I am able to maintain residency in Decatur. Remaining geographically close to my parents, adult children, and grandchildren is important to me.”

“Also I would like to maintain my ability to serve the citizens of Decatur through my work on the city council,” Gregory continued. “Decatur is where my heart calls home.”

Brauer will also stay in his position until February 28. He said he wouldn’t feel comfortable offering comment until March 1. WSOY has also reached out to Gschwend for comment, but has yet to get a response.

Richland President Dr. Cris Valdez offered a written statement Friday.

“This restructuring is not a reflection of any employee’s performance, rather, the need to restructure in light of the College’s limited financial resources,” Valdez stated. “Colleges and Universities across the state have engaged in cost-cutting measures that have resulted in personnel cuts and program cuts. Richland has avoided personnel changes up to this point.”

WSOY will continue to reach out for further comment.

The Richland Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday, January 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the National Sequestration Education Center on Richland’s campus.