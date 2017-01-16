Report shows Illinois is Midwest’s weakest link

January 16 – The latest state economic forecast from the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (COGFA) isn’t pretty.

It suggested Illinois will remain an underperformer in the region thanks to manufacturing struggles and the state’s poor finances.

The joint report with Moody’s Analytics said Illinois is the Midwest’s weakest link. With soft job creation, a decreasing labor force, continued manufacturing slump and population losses, the report said the state must navigate its fiscal challenges without doing lasting damage to its business climate.

The COGFA/Moody’s report said Illinois is the only state in the region where no metro area has entered the expansion phase of the business cycle.

Four metro areas — Elgin, Danville, Decatur and Kankakee — have recoveries that are at risk of coming undone. Four other areas are in recession: Bloomington, Carbondale, Peoria and the Quad Cities.

“An uncomfortably high share of state residents are unemployed, underemployed or discouraged workers,” according to the report.

It also said that, at 11 percent, “the proportion of marginally attached and involuntary part-time workers in the labor force is the highest in the Midwest.”

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said the status quo is what’s hurting the middle class.

“In the last three years, we have lost approximately 80,000 citizens,” he said. “We’ve lost 29,000 jobs over the last 16 years. I don’t call that standing up for the middle class. Is that protecting anyone? The numbers speak for themselves.”

It’s possible to come back after a recession like neighboring states have, Durkin said, and he’s encouraged by Democrats recognizing the need for reforms to grow the economy.

Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, talked about how Senate leadership is ready to tackle reforms to the state’s business climate, like controlling workers’ comp costs.

“The Senate passed the 2011 workers compensation reforms that began to reign in costs while also protecting workers,” he said. “Could more be done? Yes, and we are working on that proposal.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner said he’s encouraged Democratic leaders are coming around to offer up suggestions on ways to grow the economy. He’s been pushing for reforms to grow the economy since before taking office two years ago.

The report said downstate is hurting more than Chicago, with a manufacturing slump punishing Decatur, Peoria and the Quad Cities.

Source: IRN News