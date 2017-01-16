Manar optimistic a balanced budget on its way

January 16 – As part of a conference call today Senator Andy Manar joined reporters to talk on several items going on in state government currently including the ongoing budget impasse.

A week ago Senate President Cullerton and Republican Leader Christine Radogno introduced over ten bills that represented a negotiation that both had as leaders in the Senate to try and break the budget impasse.

Manar says he thinks that optimism in the Senate chamber has continued.

“I think this week and even now there’s an expectation that the Senate will continue its efforts to have a full-based bipartisan conversation with a goal of passing a permanent balanced budget so we can get beyond this impasse that’s plagued us for two years,” says Manar.

The budget calls for revenue increases as well as spending reductions. Manar says many of the spending reductions being proposed in the appropriation bill reflect spending reductions suggested by the Rauner administration. It also calls for a property-tax freeze and restrictions against workers’ compensation.

“I believe what’s valuable in this conversation is that the state is not going to solve its budget challenges by cutting or raising taxes,” says Manar. “I think this effort to the credit of President Cullerton and Leader Radogno both is a balanced approach and one where we can have a realistic conversation in the Senate.”

Manar says he expects this to be heard next week when the Senate reconvenes.