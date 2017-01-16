Local professors reflect on importance of MLK Day

January 16 – Today the nation remembers the iconic civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

King Jr. was the driving force behind events such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the March on Washington, which helped bring about such landmark legislation as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964

Professor of African American Studies at Richland Community College Evyonne Hawkins talks about what she instills in her students to keep in mind on this day.

“What we see today is a result of the efforts that Dr. King put into civil rights but we can also see a lot of the legacy he left has not been fulfilled,” says Hawkins. “Millenials are doing similar things to what Dr. King did by standing up for injustice in a peaceful manner.”

While most U.S. citizens probably best remember Dr. King for his “I Have a Dream” speech Hawkins says it’s important to remember his impact.

“I hope everyone reflects on what the day truly means,” says Hawkins. “I think a lot of people see it as another day off and not for the real significance of how far we’ve come since Dr. King and the civil rights movement but how far we still have to go and that is important to keep in mind.”

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill establishing the 3rd Monday of every January as the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday, beginning in 1986. Dr. Ngozi Onuora with the School of Education at Millikin University talks about what the day means to her.

“I remember a time when MLK day wasn’t a national holiday and I’m glad that it continues to be one and that our community makes it important,” says Onuora. “People of all races and class levels come together at some point during the weekend of MLK Day and we do things together and I’m grateful for that.”

She did mention that she’d like to see more involvement of the younger generation helping those less fortunate.

“I would like for kids to get involved in more service activities,” says Onuora. “I work in an organization where we work with high school girls and try to involve them in service and I think that’s an important part of giving back especially since poverty was a huge part of what Dr. King wanted to eradicate.”

Hawkins says she believes Dr. King would’ve been very proud of the election of President Obama.

“He may never have foreseen that happening but a lot of what he did possibly lead to the election of President Obama,” says Hawkins. “I think he would’ve been proud of that but disappointed in the black community because we’ve become lax in some efforts.”

Today is the MLK Freedom March in Decatur beginning at the civic center and proceeding north to the Church of the Living God Temple #1 at 1915 N Martin Luther King, Jr Drive.