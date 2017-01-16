Local Girl Scout Troop giving back

January 16 – A local Girl Scout Troop is donating proceeds from their cookie sales to put two Macon County girls through summer camp.

Today the Daisy/Brownie Girl Scout Troop 3559 presented a check for $465 to the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois (GSCI). The money will be used to send two local girls to camp – one to a residential equestrian camp and another to a full-week day camp.

“Girl Scouts is all about giving back to our community,” Troop leader Kara Demirjian-Huss says. “I am so proud of my girls. This camp really helps others experience what you really learn from Girl Scouts which is leadership, friendship, teamwork, science, technology, math…the skills that really help you develop the leaders of tomorrow.”

This is the second year the troop has been together. They have set up a designated fund in which a large portion of the cookie sales will be put into a scholarship fund to send young girls to summer camp that otherwise couldn’t afford it.

“You are showing lots of girls in central Illinois what it really means to be a leader,” GSCI representative Kelly Day told the girls. “We thank you for the donation.”

Troop 3559 is made up of 13 girls ages 6-9. They look forward to raising money for the scholarship fund again in 2017. The cookie program begins on February 10, 2017.