Hearts Around the World 2017

The International Affair of the Year! Experience an evening of entertainment, cuisine and culture from Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine. Benefiting the Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation and DMH Heart and Lung Institute.

February 1th

6pm-8pm

DMH Cafe

Tickets $75 Per Person

Jaroslav Tkac, Chef Jerry, will be making food from Eastern European countries for Hearts Around the World this year. As a child, Jerry was always curiously tugging at his mother’s skirt as she cooked—so it was only natural that he made food his life’s work. Jerry came to the US after defecting from his native Czechoslovakia in the 1980’s.

Click Register Now button below. Make sure you select the correct quantity before clicking the Register Now button.

Please register by February 3, 2017 or call 217-876-2105.