Governor signs law requiring lead testing at schools

January 16 – Governor Bruce Rauner has signed legislation requiring schools and daycares to test water sources for lead.

The new law applies to elementary schools and daycare centers, mandating they check water fountains, kitchen faucets, and any water source for any traces of lead. School buildings constructed before 1987 must complete testing by the end of this year. Those built afterward have until the end of 2018. Parents and guardians must be notified if there are elevated lead results.

Governor Rauner says this has been a top issue for his Cabinet on Children and Youth.

“There is no safe level of lead,” Rauner says. “Lead is damaging to the nervous system; it causes brain damage; it causes learning disabilities. It is a major problem.”

The law also sets up an inventory system of lead pipelines in communities across the state.

Decatur Public Schools Buildings and Grounds Director Jim Gortner told WSOY last week he doesn’t think this will have an impact on DPS because his predecessor tested all facilities for lead in the early 90s. Gortner said the district remediated any lead issues following the testing.

Still, Gortner says they will work with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to make sure they are compliant with the law.

This law is an unfunded mandate, and it could cost school districts a lot of money. Cost estimates for a lead test range from $500-$5000 per facility.

The governor signed the law Monday. Rauner says his cabinet will also be tackling the problem of lead paint.