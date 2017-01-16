Decatur Police warn of phone scam

January 16 – The Decatur Police Department wants you to be aware that another phone scam is affecting Macon County residents.

Police say a suspect is making phone calls to random citizens in Macon County claiming to be with DPD. The suspect then tells the victim they have an arrest warrant out for them. If the victim provides a certain amount of money, the caller says they will remove the complaint and the arrest warrant.

The Police Department wants to remind you that no law enforcement agency will ever have you attempt to pay for a warrant over the phone.

If you receive this call or believe you have been a victim of this scam, you can contact the Decatur Police Department, or you can call the Elder Fraud Hotline at 615-7582.