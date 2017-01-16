Community unites for annual MLK Day Freedom March

January 16 – The community embraced one another today as the annual Freedom March went down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The march started at the Civic Center where community leaders lead the pack followed by hundreds of members of the community. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Councilman Pat McDaniel, Reverend Courtney Carson, State Representative Sue Scherer and State Senator Andy Manar were just some that lead the group eventually making their way to Temple #1 at the Church of the Living God.

Senator Manar says remembering Dr. King is important and that the annual march is a great way of doing so.

“I think especially his message of unity and hope even decades later resonates with everyone,” says Manar. “I’ve been doing this march every year since given the privilege to represent Decatur in the Senate and I think as evidence by the crowd today Dr. King’s message is as relevant as it’s ever been.”

Manar recalls participating in the march for the first time after he was sworn in January 2013. He says it was suggested to him by Overseer Thomas Walker that he participate and so he did just that.

“I think it’s moving anytime you get people together and anytime they come together with the expectation of continuing to push change for the betterment of society and I think that’s the over-arching theme of what this march is about,” says Manar.

Reverend Carson says the importance of the march is to not only identify what our ancestors went through but to continue the legacy of all marches across the country.

“To commemorate and bring back to life what Dr. Martin Luther King stood and struggled for, any legacy is to be brought to life and passed down to the younger generation so that they will never forget what those that came before us have done,” says Carson.

Carson says the day was extremely symbolic starting with church bells ringing as the march began.

“It reminded me of Dr. King saying, ‘let freedom ring, let freedom ring,’” says Carson. “Today you saw white, black and all nationalities come together to march and sing and it was a beautiful situation. We must continue to live on Dr. King’s legacy and continue to remember him and all the work he did for our nation.”