Richland announces cuts amid budget impasse

January 14 – Richland Community College is eliminating five positions due to limited financial resources.

In the past six years, enrollment at Richland has declined nearly 13 percent and the College has seen a 12 percent decrease in funding from the State of Illinois. The college is implementing cost-cutting measures that include staff cuts.

Richland is eliminating it’s Chief of Staff, Director of Human Resources, Vice President of Economic Development and Innovative Workforce Solutions, and two positions in its Duplication Center, which will close this spring.

“This restructuring is not a reflection of any employee’s performance, rather, the need to restructure in light of the College’s limited financial resources,” RCC President Dr. Cris Valdez states. “Colleges and Universities across the state have engaged in cost-cutting measures that have resulted in personnel cuts and program cuts. Richland has avoided personnel changes up to this point.”

This story will be updated.