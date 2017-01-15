Former Sheriff Holsapple passes away

January 15 – Former Macon County Sheriff H. Lee Holsapple has passed away at the age of 80.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says the former Sheriff died of natural offices at St. Mary’s Hospital Sunday morning. Holsapple was a resident of Macon, Illinois and served as county Sheriff from 1986 until his retirement in 1998.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office extends their condolences to the Holsapple family.

Funeral services are pending.

This story will be updated.