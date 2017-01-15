Culbertson, Waller honored with auditorium dedication

January 15 – Two former influential and well-regarded Decatur MacArthur teachers were honored at MacArthur High School.

Longtime Director of Bands at MacArthur Jim Culbertson and drama instructor Timothy Mark Waller had the distinct pleasure of the auditorium being named in their honor as the “Culbertson-Waller Performing Arts Center.”

Culbertson served at MHS from 1978-2005, with some additional years subbing, and Waller served at MHS from 1981-2008 with additional years directing drama club productions. The two impacted many students in fine arts that walked through the doors at MHS.

Culbertson says he was appreciative of the dedication.

“It’s really great that they were able to name the auditorium after Mark and myself,” says Culbertson. “We’re very humbled by the process of this and to be able to sit here and listen to accolades from former students was a great thing. It’s why we do it as teachers and we look back and realize we have touched many lives.”

Under Culbertson’s leadership, the MHS Jazz Band 1 and MHS Jazz Ensemble won top ratings at prestigious competitions held across the state, won best in the county four times, Best Combo two times and made five trips to Europe to perform at concert venues. His leadership placed MHS on the international stage and gave students from Decatur, IL an opportunity to become citizens of the world.

Culbertson says having great students, or C’s kids as they were commonly referred to, was the best part of his tenure as Band Director.

“Me and Mark did exactly the same thing in our art and music area,” says Culbertson. “We wanted to make sure that all these kids were getting a high-level degree of learning how to put music and drama together.”

Culbertson’s Jazz Band 1 won Downbeat Jazz Magazine awards 38 times. He continues to influence musicians in the community by directing the Decatur Municipal Band, the oldest municipal band in the state. Culbertson received the National Jazz Educator International Achievement Award in 2009 and was named Decatur Citizen of the year in 2012.

Waller was a product of DPS graduating from Lakeview High School in 1969. He joined MacArthur in 1981 and is known for rigorous instruction in writing and literature in the classroom. He is perhaps best remembered by many students and the community as the drama coach a role he continued after his retirement.

Waller says he’s honored, humbled and thankful for the dedication.

“I’m blessed I was able to work with so many students in my teaching career,” says Waller. “I hope the drama program picks up and surpasses anything that I or my students did.”

Waller says he’s thankful for the help that he received from many at MHS while he was in his first year. He believes the arts are integral to our well-being as humans just as food water and security is needed.

Waller says MacArthur has and will always be special to him.

“The students always gave so much energy and I oftentimes spring boarded off their energy and worked hard because they were,” says Waller.

Throughout the dedication former students of Culbertson and Waller’s performed with vocal, musical and theatrical performances. After, the two were able to take in the unveiling of the newly declared “Culbertson-Waller Performing Arts Center.”