Pitts Jr. shares message at MLK luncheon

January 14 – The icy conditions this morning put a slight change in plans for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon but the day was still a success.

After originally hoping to host the event at the Decatur Club icy conditions forced organizers to move it to the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. This year’s speaker was nationally syndicated columnist and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Leonard Pitts Jr. This is the 31st annual weekend for the luncheon and freedom march to take place in Decatur.

Joining Pitts Jr. at the head table were Assistant City Manager Billy Tyus and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

Moore Wolfe gave opening words and praised the annual luncheon saying the most important thing we can do is focus on the common good.

“As city government, we want to be leaders in the fight for fairness and equality to continue building an environment where there are opportunities for all,” says Moore Wolfe. “We are setting minority hiring goals and contract requirements on the millions of dollars in public works projects in the coming years.”

Moore Wolfe was proud to say that the city met or exceeded those goals for the first time since making the changes.

The theme for this year’s event was “Drum Major for Justice – What is Your Legacy Beating to?” Pitts’ syndicated columns appear locally in the Decatur Herald & Review where he regularly provides commentary covering a wide range of topics including politics, race and race relations, popular news topics and other social or cultural issues.

Pitts won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for commentary and today serves as a nationally syndicated columnist and writer for the Miami Herald. He explains what he hopes he got across to the hundreds that attended the luncheon.

“I think we’ve become complacent with the progress made in the years after the civil rights movement,” says Pitts Jr. “As a result of that complacency, we’ve seen a lot of it eroded. I think the election of Mr. Trump last year, despite his obvious deficits, in terms of his bigotries should’ve been a wake-up call for us as to what’s going on in the country today.”

This year’s annual Freedom March will take place Monday, January 16 and will begin at the Decatur Civic Center and will proceed north to the Church of the Living God Temple #1.