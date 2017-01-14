Home
WSOY
ESPN
Weather
Life
Decatur Opt-In
AG
Photos
Podcasts
Search
Home
WSOY
ESPN
Weather
Life
Decatur Opt-In
AG
Photos
Podcasts
Search
Panthers Beats MacArthur in OT
Posted on
January 14, 2017
by
Matt Hall
More News
A-O baseball/softball youth league signups start this weekend
Decatur public works prepared for possibility of icy roads
AFSCME members to vote on strike authorization in Illinois
County to hire an additional drug court probation officer
NWS calls for two rounds of freezing rain
Inaugural Argenta Icefest coming this February
School dismissals, sport cancellations
Fleet Feet providing free tickets to Patriot’s Day
Forum tackles teacher recruitment, retention
Power companies say they are prepared for inclement weather
Latest Photos
Millikin Winter Commencement (photos)
Maroa-Forsyth State Finals (Photos)
St Teresa State Championship Game (Photos)
Lighted Christmas Parade 2016 (Photos)
About
Contact
EEO
Connect With Your Sales Rep