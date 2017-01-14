DPS enshrines second Hall of Fame class

January 14 – The second Decatur Public School District Hall of Fame class was honored and enshrined at last night’s thrilling MacArthur at Eisenhower basketball game.

Ten more of the best and brightest former DPS 61 athletes, some were accepted posthumously, took center court to be recognized. The class included Merle Bourne Jr., Tim Cruz, the late Bob (Chick) Doster, Ray Goodman, the late Dave Hood, Jeff Innis, Martha McCann, Marcia Morey, the late Ken Park and the late Dave Scholz.

In addition to these talented high-achieving athletes, the committee picked the 1962 state championship Stephen Decatur basketball team as the one to be enshrined.

Tim Cruz is a retired MacArthur athletic director and teacher. He played football at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale for the Salukis and after returned home. He says he’s looked forward to this opportunity for years.

“I put a lot of time into athletics back in the 70’s, it feels great,” says Cruz. “I wish we would’ve started this years ago but we got it done and rolling so everything feels great from here on out.”

He says it’s always nice to step back on the court.

“I played on this court back in High school so it hasn’t changed too much since they remodeled but it feels great to be back,” says Cruz.

Jeff Innis played his entire Major League Baseball career with the New York Mets from 1987 to 1993. He says to be honored in his hometown was special.

“It feels great, this is a huge honor and I’m very flattered that I was chosen,” says Innis. “For me personally it brings back a ton of great memories from guys and girls I idolized as athletes especially like Dave Hood who couldn’t be here but it was so nice to see his family.”