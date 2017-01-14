DPD, Sheriff’s Office say ice not too problematic today

January 14 – Central Illinois and Decatur residents were bracing for what could have been a pretty hectic first day of a freezing rain advisory and so far the ice hasn’t caused too many issues.

Macon County Sheriff Tom Schneider says he thinks Decatur got pretty lucky so far.

“There were a couple accidents, probably weather related, but none with serious injuries and a couple slide-offs we call assist motorists,” says Schneider. “Most of those were on township type roads and those still may be slick in spots but besides that the travel seems to be fine,” says Schneider.

Schneider says the Sheriff’s Office has not been notified of any major power outages in the area. He says unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out to please stay home.

“If you are going to a destination take an appropriate time to get there and drive slower,” says Schneider. “Also make sure you increase distance between you and the vehicle in front of you and be aware of your surroundings.”

Sergeant Tony Tertocha with the Decatur Police Department says the conditions haven’t caused too many problems in the city.

“I think all day we’ve had four accidents total,” says Tertocha. “There hasn’t been much of anything as far as traffic related problems at all throughout the entire day. That’s pretty much typical for a normal day.”

Tertocha reiterated the sentiments of Sheriff Schneider.

“Stay home if you can,” says Tertocha. “Leave room for the snowplows if they’re out so they can get salt down.”

Public Works Director Rick Marley says the city anticipated the ice and with foresight sent out fourteen drivers last night to spread salt ahead of the inclement weather.

The weather forecast for the rest of the weekend is calling for a slight chance of freezing rain tonight and tomorrow is calling for a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 9 a.m. then a chance of freezing rain between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.