School dismissals, sport cancellations

January 13 – Due to the impending ice storm coming this weekend, a number of schools have decided to dismiss early Friday and also cancel some extracurricular activities this weekend.

For the Decatur Public Schools District, athletics have only been canceled for Saturday, January 14 so far. Rochester at Eisenhower boys sophomore and varsity basketball has been canceled. It will now be played on Wednesday, January 18 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Also, SHG at Eisenhower girls sophomore and varsity basketball has been rescheduled from this Saturday to Monday, January 30 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

As for early dismissals, Warrensburg-Latham schools will be releasing students at 1 p.m. today. For Central A&M schools, Bond and Gregory will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. and the middle and high school will be dismissing at 1 p.m. Stewardson-Strasburg schools will also be dismissing at 1 p.m. today (Friday).

Sullivan schools district will be releasing students early today as well. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:50 p.m., while the middle and high school will dismiss at 1 p.m. In addition, all extracurricular activities, including the Harlem Wizards game, scheduled for Friday and Saturday are canceled.

We will continue to update this list if more cancellations are announced.