Power companies say they are prepared for inclement weather

January 13 – Our area and much of the Midwest will be under a freezing rain advisory beginning this afternoon and lasting until Sunday.

With the weather report, Ameren Illinois has began preparing in advance of any impending weather, whether it’s ice, snow or of the like. Spokesperson for Ameren Illinois Marcelyn Love says their emergency operations team is consistently monitoring the weather so they can be prepared and so they know where the storm will hit and the approximate time.

Love says Ameren has already placed their crews on high alert so they know to prepare for a possible three days away from home and they are fueling up trucks.

“It’s really just a full court press at this time just to be ready should any type of ice or severe weather hit our area,” says Love.

They have a dispatch operation that is in charge of fielding calls, taking care of orders and sending crews out. They have already established points where they will dispatch their storm trailers.

“Storm trailers area mobile storm rooms and have everything we need to restore power in an area as quickly and safely as possible but the main thing is heightened awareness and being prepared for whatever may hit,” says Love.

If you’re without power you can contact Ameren Illinois Customer Service at 1-800-755-5000 and there’s the capability to report an outage online and if you do so you will receive updates on that outage. Ameren’s outage map can be found here.

In addition, the Shelby Electric Cooperative that serves Christian, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Macon, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon & Shelby Counties are also keeping a close eye on the inclement weather. They will try and keep members informed on their Facebook page here and a link to their outage map here.