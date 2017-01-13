NWS calls for two rounds of freezing rain

January 13 – The National Weather Service in Lincoln says freezing rain is coming two separate times this weekend.

NWS calls for a strong chance of precipitation from Friday afternoon through Tuesday morning; however, the temperatures won’t be dropping below freezing to turn the rain into ice the entire time. Much of central Illinois, including Decatur, is under a freezing rain advisory starting this afternoon through Sunday morning.

NWS Meteorologist Chuck Schaffer explains when he anticipates freezing rain.

“It looks like we’ll have some freezing rain moving in from the south for tonight and Saturday morning. That will cause some light ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch,” Schaffer explains. “Then it looks like we’ll have a break in the rain for much of Saturday during the day into Saturday night. Then another area of rain could come Sunday morning.”

Schaffer says the rain Sunday could turn into freezing rain before temperatures rise above freezing. For the remainder of this event, Schaffer says, it should just be rain Monday and Tuesday as temperature warm up. The forecast for Monday is a high of 51.

Schaffer says it’s hard telling if this ice storm will be worse than the storm we had about a month ago.

“There will certainly be some hazards with travel due to some slick roadways,” Schaffer says. “But with this amount of ice and with light winds, we aren’t expecting much trouble with tree limbs and power lines coming down.”

NWS is forecasting between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of precipitation for the entire weekend.