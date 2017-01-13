Law Enforcement Safety tax to appear on this April’s ballot

January 13 – The public will again have another opportunity to vote on a law enforcement public safety tax that would help fund the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

At last night’s monthly board meeting the Macon County board unanimously approved a resolution that will again bring the question of a public safety tax to this April’s ballot. The question made an appearance on last November’s general election and sixty-four percent of Macon County voters said ‘no.’

If the measure passes, you would pay an additional $0.25 per $100 of “tangible personal property bought at retail.” The tax excludes qualifying food, drugs and medical appliances, and most vehicles. Most food you buy at the grocery store is exempt but food made for immediate consumption, such as deli or hot food, is taxed. Prescription and non-prescription medication and drugs are also excluded.

Macon County Sheriff Tom Schneider says he thinks a wider time span will allow for more of an organized effort getting information to the community on what they’re voting for.

“We had a lot of feedback from residents in the last election saying they didn’t understand it and now hopefully we can better supply those answers,” says Schneider.

If approved, the increase would bring in about $2.5 million per year to pay for the operations of the sheriff’s office and the county jail.

Board member Tim Dudley (D-3) showed his support for the tax at the meeting.

“We’ve been around long enough to remember when Decatur was the butt of every other town’s jokes,” says Dudley. “We had the highest murder and crime rates, but you know that’s turned around. That’s all in part to the great Sheriff and City police department we have here in the county and the hard work they do every day.”

Also speaking up at the meeting was board member Kevin Meachum (D-1) who is also in favor of the safety tax.

“All law enforcement in this community have had a proactive approach to getting things done here and I’d hate to see us go backward if we can’t get a little financial assistance to the Sheriff’s Department so they can do their job and protect everyone in Macon County,” says Meachum.

While the Sheriff’s Office didn’t have to lay off any deputies they did need to cut specialized positions. Those included a narcotics officer, school resource officer, drug interdiction officer, and fugitive apprehension officer. Sheriff Schneider says if the vote passes it would take time to accumulate the money needed through an appropriation in the FY-18 budget to reinstate the positions.

“It would be instantaneous if it was to pass but obviously we are looking at it in the long term,” says Schneider. “Once this is in place and proceeds start to come in we’d be able to put all those positions back in place without any issues.”

Schneider says he is confident that the ballot question will be successful this time around.