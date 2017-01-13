Inaugural Argenta Icefest coming this February

January 13 – Ice sculpture Olympic Gold Medalist Aaric Kendall made the announcement of the inaugural Argenta Icefest this morning accompanied by a demo of his skills in ice carving.

Kendall, who owns Double A Carving Co. in Argenta, says he approached some individuals in the Argenta In Motion group, or AIM, and brought up the idea of an ice sculpting festival.

Kendall says attendees will be able to see the overall aspect of ice carving at the Icefest.

“People will be able to see how it goes from block form, to building and stacking the ice, how it’s fused together, how they sculpt it and what tools are used and how they finish it,” says Kendall.

Kendall started carving in 1992 and says that the inspiration came from a previous career in culinary arts while watching his mentor carve ice. He’s not quite sure just how many sculptures he’s done in that time but is excited to be traveling next weekend to Niles, Michigan with 65 sculptures for a festival. He’s having a semi-load of 128 blocks of ice brought in from Pennsylvania with the additional 65 blocks of ice to create a festival

In 2010, Kendall had an opportunity to represent the U.S. at the Culture Olympics in Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada in an ice carving event and won the gold medal.

“It was very rewarding but also a ton of work and a great experience,” says Kendall. “It’s something my family will never forget and I’ll never forget.”

Kendall says the ice sculptures at the Argenta Icefest will change as the day goes on.

“What you see in the morning will be different in the afternoon,” says Kendall. “For better or for worse they change and evolve it’s a natural thing and it’s a great opportunity for people to come out and see it right in their backyard.”

The Icefest includes ice sculptures, live demonstrations, Willow Ridge wine tasting, interactive ice play, musical entertainment by Tanya Haenny and warming stations. Live ice carving demonstrations are scheduled for 11 a.m. in Prairie Park, 12:30 p.m. uptown near Gerber State Bank and 3:30 p.m. in Prairie Park. Bargenta, a local establishment, will feature a specialty drink and a Fire and Ice shot lunge in honor of the Argenta Icefest.

Interactive play will include a carved ice slide and corn hole game. In addition, a golf cart escort will be available in Prairie Park for handicap individuals. The Icefest is Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.