Forum tackles teacher recruitment, retention

January 13 – School districts throughout Illinois are ramping up their recruitment efforts as filling specialty positions gets more challenging, and the Decatur Public Schools District is no different.

There is a newer focus on partnering with colleges and universities to develop a pipeline. DPS and Illinois State University are putting the final touches on the Decatur Teacher Education Pipeline. The district is finding it tough to fill positions such as math, science, and English as special education but they are working on closing that gap thanks to ISU’s Dr. Robert Lee.

“This notion that there is a shortage (of teachers) is true, but it’s also not true,” Lee explains. “It’s only accurate when you are looking at the distribution of teachers and those that are going into the highest-need communities as well as in the fields that are hard to staff.”

Lee believes there is a surplus of teachers. ISU graduates about 1,000 teachers per year – they just aren’t ending up in low-income or urban districts that need teachers the most.

Thursday night, with the help of Illinois Humanities, DPS began tackling that challenge with a forum titled “Our Teachers – how to find them, how to keep them.” Lee was the keynote speaker. He highlighted the need to get teachers involved in their community before hiring them.

“Our research is finding that the earlier we are getting candidates into a particular community to introduce them to cultural norms there, to expose them to the rich assets that community has, as well as for community members to express and share their knowledge about what makes their community great, the greater the likelihood those candidates will not only choose to teach in that neighborhood, but also stay in that community for the long run,” Lee said.

The Limitless marketing campaign is giving candidates a head start. Decatur Teacher Pipeline Director Shannon Mittleman directs students to the Limitless website to not only prove Decatur is safe, but also show there are things to do here.

DPS is finalizing a contract with a Human Resources specialist that will be dedicated to recruiting and retaining teachers. Co-Interim Superintendent Mike Dugan says that’s a positive step but there is more challenges to overcome.

“Every educational program in Illinois is down dramatically on elementary teachers,” Dugan says. “I think part of it is the budget situation. We are starting to look out of state to grab teachers where there are surpluses.”

Illinois also took a step in the right direction by making it easier for teachers to transfer their license from another state to Illinois, Dugan said. The district will also continue work with ISU through the Decatur Teacher Pipeline to keep recruiting qualified teachers from ISU.

The next forum with Illinois Humanities will be on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Stephen Decatur Middle School. The forum’s focus will be on how to find resources, including funding, and how to share resources between schools.