Fleet Feet providing free tickets to Patriot’s Day

January 13 – Fleet Feet sports and The Avon Theatre are teaming up to show Patriot’s Day for free next week.

Patriot’s Day, starring Mark Wahlberg, is an account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis’ actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath. Fleet Feet Owner Kyle May says he thinks the movie ties in well with the Decatur-area running community.

“Patriot’s Day movie is about the Boston Marathon bombing so we are tying it in with the running store with the marathon part,” May says. “Avon offered to show the movie. If customers want to get tickets from us they can show up Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to watch the movie for free.”

Members of the Decatur running community have run in the Boston Marathon in the past, and May thought they could identify well with the movie.

The movie will be screened at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at The Avon downtown Decatur. Be advised it is rated R due to the graphic nature.

You can stop by Fleet Feet Sports anytime before Thursday to grab your free tickets. Otherwise, you can get your tickets at show time if there are still some available.

More information can be found here.