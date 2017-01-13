Decatur public works prepared for possibility of icy roads

January 13 – As Central Illinois and a majority of the Midwest braces for inclement weather the city of Decatur and public works say they will make sure to get out early to keep streets safe.

Public Works Director for Decatur Rick Marley says the city has a private weather service out of the Chicago land area and received an update as of 3 p.m. The update had a report calling for freezing rain to start around 11 p.m. tonight. Marley says they have their drivers briefed and ready to go.

“We have fourteen drivers scheduled to come to work at 10 p.m. tonight to spread salt,” says Marley. “There will be no plowing, it will be a salt spreading event and there will be two foremen on duty spreading all night long as needed.”

Marley says tomorrow morning they will re-evaluate and see what needs to be done when it comes time to change. He says drivers normally work from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The fourteen drivers on the street will attend to the higher traffic volume streets. They will also hit hills on residential or secondary routes and where stop signs are located.

“We generally don’t apply salt on all residential or secondary routes,” says Marley. “Frankly there’s too many of them and it would be too expensive to spread salt everywhere. I understand that makes most people mad but that’s the reality we face but we will be on continuous duty all night.”

Marley says tonight would be a great night to stay in, stay warm and safe.