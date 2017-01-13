County to hire an additional drug court probation officer

January 13 – The county drug court program has and continues to help individuals that may be struggling with an addiction and now they’re getting a little extra help.

A unanimous vote at last night’s Macon County board meeting approved an additional drug court probation officer to the program.

Macon County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jon Butts says the need of an additional officer came after he was approached by a good friend and Macon County resident.

“Kathy Burkham lost a child as a result of an overdose and approached me about a month ago and told me the story of a young man that passed away and was on a waiting list to get in the local drug court, it broke my heart,” says Butts.

Butts says the chance to hire an officer came from a network services program that was given to the Sheriff’s Office to help change the community. He says there are funds in the program that could be transferred to the probation office to allow them to hire another probation officer but before that move could be made they wanted to check with the courts.

“Judge Little is the right judge for this drug court program and is an amazing person when it comes to making a difference in people’s lives,” says Butts. “We wanted to make sure the caseload didn’t overburden him and to make sure that what we were doing was as a group.”

Butts had high praise for the individuals that help people in the drug and hybrid courts.

“People that are assigned to drug court are special people,” says Butts. “They don’t do it for the accolades but do it to make a difference in someone’s life. We don’t want anyone else dying on the streets of Decatur waiting to get into drug court we felt like we needed to do this and we’re glad the Macon County board passed this,” says Butts.

After the vote was passed Chairman of the board Jay Dunn also praised the drug court by saying, “if you’ve never seen a graduation you need to.”

The new addition will give the county three probation officers. Currently, there is one drug court probation officer and one hybrid court probation officer. Butts says the program keeps people out of jail and custody and keeps families together and working.

“There have been so many success stories and it’s all because of the people that work in the program,” says Butts. “It’s easy for us to say here’s some money from our grant and they take it and do amazing things with it. It’s not about the program it’s about the people.”