A-O baseball/softball youth league signups start this weekend

January 13 – You can begin signing up your young athletes for baseball and softball leagues in Argenta-Oreana this weekend.

All sign up dates will take place at the Oreana firehouse. The 2017 A-O Baseball/Softball sign up dates are Saturday, January 14 from 12-2 p.m., January 21 from 2-4 p.m., January 28 from 12-2 p.m. and February 1 from 5-7 p.m.

Sign up fees are $75 plus $25 for a concession fee. A $35 late fee will be assessed if you want to sign up after February 1. There are low-income scholarships available.

If you have more than two children in your family to sign up you will only have to pay for two.

If you have further questions, you can contact Steve Ryan at 520-1663 or Jennifer Hupp at 972-9525.