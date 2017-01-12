Tips to safely navigate icy roads

January 12 – Another ice storm is headed to central Illinois and the Decatur Police Department wants you to be prepared if you have to travel the roads.

Freezing rain is in the forecast from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning. DPD Deputy Chief Jason Walker says the roads will be covered in ice, making it difficult for you to get around. He suggests avoiding travel this weekend if at all possible.

“If you have to travel, please take it slow and keep extra room between you and other vehicles when attempting to stop,” Walker explains. “We always encourage that you plan extra time for that travel because the roadways areas like intersections, bridges, and the roads in general can be slippery or have black ice.”

Walker says it will be difficult to stop and you should make turns slowly so you don’t leave the roadway. He also encourages you keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full during wintry weather.

If you are driving in rural areas and get stuck or if there are a number of incidents where motorists need help, you may have to wait a while for help to arrive. Walker recommends having an emergency kit prepared for that situation. It should include blankets, water, jumper cables, illumination devices, gloves, and some snacks.

You should also bring a cell phone and make sure you have a car charger available.