Reynolds pre-trial set for spring

January 12 – Today Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas E. Griffith ruled to set a pre-trial date in spring for a man arrested of killing his four year old daughter.

Darrell Reynolds of Decatur was convicted of killing his four year old daughter Ammarah at their home. She was pronounced dead on August 31, 2016 due to head trauma. Police found Ammarah’s body was covered in bruises. Darrell Reynolds confessed to detectives he struck Ammarah multiple times with a belt.

Attorney William L. Vig was present for the defendant (Reynolds) and asked for a motion to move the pre-trial hearing on April 4th.