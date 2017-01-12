Rauner pleased with positive movement from state lawmakers

January 12 – This week has seen what looks like the makings of a positive momentum swing in the state.

Governor Bruce Rauner visited Byers & Co. today on the second anniversary of his gubernatorial inauguration to talk about the positives he’s seen this week with state lawmakers.

Rauner says progress is being made in changing the trajectory in Illinois and that he’s heartened by what he’s seen recently.

“For the first time in a long time Democratic leaders in the General Assembly are publically acknowledging that we need to change the system and fundamental change,” says Rauner.

The Governor says Senate Democrats are negotiating with Senate Republicans with items like term limits, property tax relief and regulatory reform to grow more good paying jobs. He says this is a positive development and applauds them.

Rauner says he was also pleased with lawmakers in the House with the passing of a property tax freeze bill that Rauner’s office recommended and House Democratic leadership coming out and saying that they support economic reforms to make Illinois more competitive and to grow more jobs in the state.

“There’s been a lot going on since the November election and we’ve certainly become more of a two-party state,” says Rauner. “There has also been a lot of good faith discussions and I’ve been talking to legislators, Republicans and Democrats, almost every day for weeks and there’s been a developing consensus that you can’t keep doing the same thing that hasn’t worked for decades.”

Rauner says passing a balanced budget is still a number one priority. Rauner says growth is key and it starts by cutting red tape and regulatory burden on businesses to make the state highly competitive to land business and to focus on the education system.

“In Illinois, we’re going to focus on investing in our education system because we have the worst-funded schools in the U.S. from a state level, that’s immoral and why I ran for Governor,” says Rauner. “We want to make sure we that we develop strong apprentice programs and vocational training for young people in the state and integrate that with the high school curriculum.”