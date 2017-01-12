Pitts Jr. to speak at MLK luncheon this weekend

January 12 – Nationally syndicated columnist and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Leonard Pitts Jr. will serve as the guest speaker for this year’s Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon.

The luncheon is this Saturday, January 14 at noon at the Decatur Club. The theme for this year’s event is “Drum Major for Justice – What is Your Legacy Beating To?”

Pitts Jr. is a columnist, college professor, radio producer and lecturer. He won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for commentary and today serves as a nationally syndicated columnist and writer for the Miami Herald.

His syndicated columns appear locally in the Decatur Herald & Review where he regularly provides commentary covering a wide range of topics including but not limited to politics, race and race relations, popular news topics and other social or cultural issues.

A book signing with Pitts Jr. will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 13 at the Walmart located at 4224 N. Prospect Dr.

This year’s annual Freedom March is set to begin at noon on Monday, January 16 and will begin at the Decatur Civic Center starting at noon and proceeding north to the Church of Living God Temple #1 at 1915 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.