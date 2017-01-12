Millikin student-led startup named finalist for Cleantech prize

January 12 – A Millikin University student-led startup business called BluSolar is in the final running for the Cleantech University Prize, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.

BluSolar is one of eight innovate university-based cleantech companies in the Midwest competing for the top prize and a chance to win $50,000. Over the next five weeks, the eight startups will work with mentors from the Clean Energy Trust’s network to refine their business models and pitch. The final showcase is Thursday, February 9 at the University of Chicago.

BluSolar is a cleantech startup that offers research and development services pertaining to cryogenic treatment of electric materials. BluSolar has been working with 300 Below, Inc. to provide cryogenic services for solar manufacturers or distributors that want to enhance their products effectiveness.

The MU students are working under the guidance of Center for Entrepreneurship Director Julie Shields and Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy Dr. Casey Watson.

“Being a Cleantech University Prize finalist represents a tremendous opportunity for expert guidance about funding and the growth of our research collaboration network, not to mention positive publicity for all involved – our research team, the ISE, the CFE, Millikin as a whole, and 300 Below,” Dr. Watson said. “It’s quite an honor for our team to be selected among the top eight student-run, Clean Energy startups in the Midwest. We’re very proud of them.”

Sophomore business major Estefano Martinez is CEO of BluSolar. He says their company has demonstrated a 25 percent improvement in wattage output to solar cells thanks to cryogenic treatment.

“There are a whole host of positive benefits that we’re exploring,” Martinez says. “These types of treatments are very popular in the manufacturing industry and the impact of these treatments are irreversible. By cryogenically treating these cells, once they are operating at normal temperatures, the molecular realignment has made them more efficient.”

The winner of the Cleantech University Prize will be determined by a panel of industry experts. The winner gets a $50,000 grant and the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers will get a chance to present at the Clean Energy Trust Challenge event as well as the Dept. of Energy’s National Cleantech UP competition.

