Local eighth graders learn more about career professions at career fair

January 12 – Richland Community College hallways were filled with young faces and curious minds as the college hosted their 20th annual 8th Grade Career Fair.

Seventeen local middle schools made an appearance and roughly 1,400 students attended to listen to professionals in fields that they may be interested in as a career path. The event held seven different clusters of career professionals including those in the agriculture, arts, human services, business, health services, manufacturing and construction fields.

RCC Career Services Coordinator John Oliver says the professionals are teaching the fun aspects of their jobs.

“They inform the students of the pay scale in their field, education required for the career and what a day is like in their respective fields,” says Oliver.

He says art, business and health services are the careers that get heavy response from the students.

“We’re not just focusing on the students being a doctor we also have all our unions here, it’s not just to sell Richland, it’s to help the kids and the community,” says Oliver.

Eighth grade student at Thomas Jefferson High School Abigail Tate attended yesterday. She took part in the human services and health services clusters. She explains why.

“I want to work with people,” says Tate. “I may want to work in childhood education. I like little kids, not big kids.”

Bruce Nims was one of the career professionals at the event helping students better understand business and more specifically entrepreneurship.

“A student came up to me yesterday and asked, ‘when you’re running a company and its successful how do you know when to expand,’ which I thought was a very good question,” says Nims. “That tells me that some are tuned in and interested.”

Nims says he enjoys taking part in the event to motivate the young minds.

“One of the things I tell the students is that at their age they are at the beginning of their path and exploring what the future may look like,” says Nims. “It’s fun to watch the light bulbs go on around the room and you don’t get everybody but there shouldn’t be a room with eighty people who are going to do what I do, there should be a lot of possibilities and this is a chance to let them know of the opportunities.”