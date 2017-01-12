Lacrosse skills camp starts this weekend

January 12 – If your child is interested in joining lacrosse or building on their skills, you can sign them up for the Decatur Park District’s Winter Skills Camp starting this weekend.

The camp will take place at the DISC on Saturdays from January 14-February 18. There will be a camp for boys ages 8-16 and a camp for girls ages 8-18. It will be a six-week skills clinic where players will learn the basics of lacrosse.

“This will be an individual skills camp,” DISC Assistant Manager Tony Albertina says. “We will teach them cradling, passing and catching, scooping, shooting, footwork, and defense. We will also teach team skills.”

The camp is designed for newcomers but current players are welcome, Albertina said. About two-thirds of players signed up have never played the sport before. The girls camp runs from 8-9:30 a.m. and the boys camp will be from 9:30-11 a.m.

The Park District has welcomed the interest in lacrosse as they work towards building up a program in Decatur.

“The first camp we had around 18 and this time we are at 24 so far,” Albertina says. “That’s the highest we have had so far.”

Registration is still available for the skills camp. It’s $52 or $45 with resident discount. All necessary equipment will be provided with the exception of a mouthpiece. Campers will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt.

You can register by calling Tony Albertina at 429-3472.