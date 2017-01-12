Illinois Senate considering sugary drink tax

January 12 – As part of their package of bills, the Illinois Senate is proposing a penny per ounce tax on sugary drinks.

The Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) proposal would provide funding for obesity prevention programs and it would also off-set the state’s burden of the Medicaid budget. The tax would apply to high-sugar drinks that have five or more grams of sugar per 12 ounces. It excludes milk and milk products, water, 100 percent fruit juices, and diet and low-sugar beverages.

The measure could raise more than $600 million a year, with about $500 million going to the Medicaid Provider Relief Fund and $100 million dedicated to the new Illinois Wellness Fund. State Representative Bill Mitchell hasn’t seen much of the proposal yet but says cuts need to be implemented if there will be more taxes.

“It seems (the Senate) is asking for more revenue whether that’s the income tax, corporate tax, or sugary drink tax, but I’d like to see some cuts,” Mitchell says. “You know you aren’t supposed to drink a lot of Coke or Pepsi. I guess my general impression is it’s the government being a nanny state again.”

The penny per ounce tax would be paid by the distributors to the Illinois Department of Revenue. Of the $100 million dedicated to obesity prevention, at least 50 percent would be designated for high-need communities based on poverty rates, obesity/chronic rates, and population density.

Health officials are advocating for the HEAL proposal, saying it would help prevent obesity and could also cause consumers to stop choosing sugary drinks if they cost more.

The measure has yet to pass the Illinois Senate.