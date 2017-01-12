Ice melt flying off the shelves

January 12 – As the chance for freezing rain approaches, many local stores are starting to see ice melt fly off the shelves.

Central Illinois will be under a winter storm watch beginning Friday afternoon that will last through Sunday morning. A chance for freezing rain begins Friday afternoon, with rain expected most of the day and night until it turns back to rain Sunday afternoon.

Businesses and individuals are stocking up on salt and ice melt in anticipation of the winter storm. Kenny’s Ace Hardware in Decatur still has plenty of ice melt, but a store clerk says they are starting to sell a lot of it. Last time there was an ice storm Kenny’s thought they had enough ice melt in stock, but they ended up completely selling out.

You can head to Kenny’s at 2880 Mount Zion Road to grab your ice melt before they run out.