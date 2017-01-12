City hosting Minority Contracting Forum

January 12 – The City of Decatur is hosting a Minority Contracting Forum next week to encourage more minority participation in city Public Works jobs and provide a networking opportunity.

The inaugural forum will take place at the Decatur Club on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The Decatur City Council amended the city code to establish goals for minority participation in Public Works projects. Assistant City Manager Billy Tyus says they are excited to host this event.

“We want to work with the contracting community to talk about what we are doing and encourage people to get to know one another,” Tyus explains. “We are looking at over $7 million in roadwork and sanitary sewer work and we want to make sure everyone knows what we are going to do and that prime contractors and subcontractors all get familiar with one another.”

The forum is designed for contractors to network and learn what it takes to be included on city public works jobs. It should also help minorities start up their own contracting or subcontracting business.

“We want to be able to talk and make sure we are doing all we can to meet our expressed goals which are good for not just the organization but our community as a whole,” City Manager Tim Gleason added.

The city’s minimum participation goals are: 10 percent of the total dollar amount of the contract should be performed by Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) if the projects require subcontracting, and 18 percent of the total hours worked should be performed by minority workers. Subcontracting is not required for city projects; however, contractors are asked to make a “good-faith effort” to meet the minority participation goal.

If you are interested in attending, the city asks that you call 424-2801 to confirm your attendance.