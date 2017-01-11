Senate passes resolution placing term limits

January 11 – Today the Illinois Senate unanimously passed a resolution that will place term limits on the Senate President and Minority leader for ten years.

The state swore in new members of the General Assembly today and State Senator Chapin Rose says it’s a great way to start things for the group lawmakers.

“You couldn’t have found a starker contrast than what happened today as the Senate took a historic unprecedented vote unanimously to place term limits on leadership to prevent what’s happened in the state with having the House Speaker in there for thirty years,” says Rose.

Rose says if he was a House Representative the first thing he’d do is put in a bill to do the same in the House. He also says he’s proud to have voted for the resolution in the Senate and part of the unanimous block in the Senate to impose term limits.

“I’ve seen some groundbreaking votes and some significant changes in policy here but very few of them rise to the level of what just happened,” says Rose. “Where are the House numbers that voted for Madigan going to go from this point forward? You have a Senate that’s taken a position unanimously and have said ‘enough is enough.’”

The resolution takes effect starting today.