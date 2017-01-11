Scherer votes Madigan, Mitchell votes Durkin

January 11 – Democrats have elected Mike Madigan to again lead the House as he will serve his 17th term as House Speaker.

All Democratic Representatives, including Rep. Sue Scherer, voted for Madigan with the exception of one voting present. The vote was 66-51 in Madigan’s favor.

Republican State Representative Bill Mitchell voted for Jim Durkin to serve as Speaker. Mitchell isn’t happy Madigan has been re-elected.

“What’s the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over that doesn’t work,” Mitchell says. “In this case, the Democratic members of the House of Representatives, even downstate members, voted for Mike Madigan for Speaker.”

“I would challenge those legislators…that voted for Mike Madigan to explain yourselves,” Mitchell continues. “Representative Scherer should explain herself to the people of Macon County why she voted for Madigan.”

WSOY has reached out to Rep. Scherer for comment.

Republican Jim Durkin was again chosen to be the House Minority Leader. And in the Senate, the leadership will remain the same, with John Cullerton re-elected to Senate President and Republican Senator Christine Radogno selected to serve as Senate Minority Leader again.