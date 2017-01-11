Park District teaching next generation of golfers

January 11 – The number of young golfers participating in the Decatur Park District’s junior golf classes is an encouraging sign to the district.

The Park District is holding junior golf classes this winter at the DISC for kids ages 3-13. There are three different levels: preschool golf, junior golf, and intermediate junior golf. Park District Golf Manager Kurt Rogers had his hands full Tuesday night with more than a dozen junior golfers, but it’s a good sign.

“Generally in the winter time it’s hard to draw kids, but this is encouraging with 49 kids enrolled for our classes,” Rogers says. “We’ve never had these kinds of numbers. We hope to grow our junior program past 100 if we can get there.”

Golf has continued to struggle nationwide and while the Park District searches for some immediate answers, they also have to worry about replacing a generation that may soon be too old to play. Rogers says they have to get kids interested in the sport at this early age.

“We know they are going to get distracted with other sports but this is where we have to get them,” he says. “Once they get to be middle teenagers it’s hard to hold on because they have so many other things going on. But once we get them here early, we got them.”

The Junior Golf class involves an introduction to golf with classes focusing on hitting and putting fundamentals, golf rules, and etiquette. Tuesday night the young golfers were practicing their stance and their swing, using irons to hit the ball in the air. Next week they are working on putting and chipping.

Along with the Junior Golf age (5-12), there are classes for preschool age (3-4), and classes for intermediate juniors (10-13). More information on Junior Golf Classes can be found here.