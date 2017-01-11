MCEMD still accepting Christmas lights

January 11 – The Macon County Emergency Management Department (MCEMD) is still collecting Christmas lights that may no longer work.

If you are starting to take down your lights and find that many are no longer working, MCEMD asks that you bring them to their office for recycling. You can still bring them in even if lights are working and you are deciding to upgrade.

Lights can be dropped off for recycling at MCEMD’s office at 141 South Main Street, Room 408, in Decatur until January 20, 2017. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please keep in mind the office will be closed January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

If you have any questions, you can call 217-425-4505 or visit the MCEMD website here.