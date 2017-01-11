Maisch highlights goals for improvement and growth in Illinois

January 11 – Mt. Zion was paid a visit today from President and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce Todd Maisch to talk about the climate of the state and what can be done to improve it.

Maisch attended the luncheon at the Mt. Zion Fletcher Park Recreation Center to cover the topics of state budget talks and the principles that the Chamber is advocating for at the State House and across the Illinois.

“We’ve got to have economic growth as well as fiscal sanity,” says Maisch.

He says there are several ways that Illinois can improve and grow. He says firstly you have to address where Illinois is an outlier in terms of business costs.

“Workers compensation is important and it’s interesting that the Speaker of the House actually talked about reducing business taxes today and we welcome that discussion,” says Maisch.

He says it’s also important to get the fiscal house in order.

“Right now employers are not making investments because they have no idea what tax rates will look like or if the state will have sustainable pension debts,” says Maisch. “The Speaker also talked today about tax programs to incent investment and job creation.”

Maisch also made a point that part of the state’s long-term economic growth is dependent upon investment in our transportation infrastructure.

“Illinois’ economy is very dependent upon transportation because of our position,” says Maisch. “We’ve got great assets from interstates, rail and airports and we haven’t invested adequately to maintain them. Anyone that has driven around your neighborhood or on the interstate knows that our roads are in crumbling shape. We need to quickly come to a program to invest in infrastructure once we get the budget figured out.

Maisch has been featured on the Illinois Channel and in numerous publications and speaks to several business related organizations about the business community’s needs and the Chamber’s success. Maisch has been with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce for twenty years.