Illinois House set to vote on Speaker, state lawmakers sworn in

January 11 – A new class of lawmakers will be sworn in today with Republicans chipping away at the Democratic majority in the House.

For the 100th General Assembly, there won’t be a supermajority of Democrats in the House after Republicans picked up four seats from November’s election.

The Illinois House will also vote on who they’re next speaker will be. State Representative Bill Mitchell says the choice is easy for him.

“I’ve never voted [Michael] Madigan for speaker and I don’t plan to now,” says Mitchell. “I’ll be voting for Jim Durkin. Everyone will be able to stand up and cast their vote, I’ll be able to and Representative [Sue] Scherer will be able to.”

Durkin is currently the Minority Leader of the Illinois House of Representatives. Madigan was first elected in 1970 and has been Speaker of the House since 1983. Madigan is also the country’s longest-serving state legislative leader.

WSOY made calls to Representative Scherer but they were not returned.