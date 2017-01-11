Illinois Chamber of Commerce President gives thoughts on Senate proposed budget

January 11 – Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch says he’s optimistic that a budget deal will work its way out sooner than later.

He says the General Assembly that was sworn out today is the first in the history of the state to never pass a full budget. He says the good news is that there is movement in Springfield that he believes that in a matter of weeks as opposed to months there could be a substantial resolution to the state budget.

“The Senate is introducing a set of bipartisan bills within the first half hour of the new General Assembly getting sworn in,” says Maisch. “There are some problems with that but what it does indicate is that Democrats and Republicans are actually working together in the Senate, there is much less bipartisanship in the House at this time that’s why I’m predicting some kind of resolution in a few weeks as opposed to the next few days.”

Maisch says he’s a big fan of a change of workers compensation in the state budget proposal.

“There is conceptually a major effort to change workers compensation in the state,” says Maisch. “Everyone in the business community wants to compensate those people but in a fair way to both sides. Illinois is an outlier in terms of that expense so there’s an effort to address that in a meaningful way.”

Maisch says one item on the proposal he’s not in favor of is the tax increase.

“There are business tax increases baked into that same package that will really impact a lot of your local employers,” says Maisch. “We’ve just got to take the proposal in its entirety and decide if it’s something that’s a net positive or negative for the state.”

Today the Illinois Senate passed a resolution unanimously that will place term limits on the Senate President and Senate Minority leader for ten years.

House Speaker Michael Madigan is now set to become the longest-serving House Speaker in modern U.S. history. By the end of his two-year term in 2019, no American will have held a legislative leadership position for longer.